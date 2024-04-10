Sir,

I am delighted to celebrate the remarkable success of the Gulmarg Gondola, which has not only become a symbol of adventure but also a significant contributor to the region’s tourism industry is really quite heartening.

With over one million tourists and revenue exceeding Rs 110 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, the Gondola stands as a testament to relentless efforts towards safety, efficiency, and innovation. Its success paves the way for similar projects in other picturesque regions, promising further growth for Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector.

Vijay Kumar

Udhampur