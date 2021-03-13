SRINAGAR: Suspected militants lobbed a Grenade on Police post near Bus Stand in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
Official sources said that militants hurled grenade towards Police Post at Bus stand. In this incident Two SPOs recieved minor injuries. They have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said.
Grenade attack in Sopore, Two SPOs injured
SRINAGAR: Suspected militants lobbed a Grenade on Police post near Bus Stand in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.