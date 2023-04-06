Grenade, AK-47 Bullets Recovered In J&K’s Bandipora; One LeT Terror Associate Arrested

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 6: One terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba has been arrested on Wednesday near Canal Road Aloosa Bandipora with one live Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 bullets, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

The operation was organised by Bandipora police along with 26 AR and the third Bn Central Reserve Police Force, added the police.

Informing about the investigation, the police said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Bandipora police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.