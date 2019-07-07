Grateful for recognition for ‘Gully Boy’ at BIFAN: Zoya Akhtar

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar on Sunday said she is grateful to Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival for recognising her latest directorial “Gully Boy” as the Best Asian Film this year.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was honoured with the NETPAC award.

NETPAC Jury Committee, comprised of NETPAC members and film professionals, select the best Asian Film from World Fantastic Blue section, which features newer genres and varied stories of comedy, fantasy and drama.

“When we make films we hope as many people see them. We hope the story travels far and wide because in doing so it only makes the world smaller. We see the differences. We experience cultures unlike ours and understanding these differences bring us closer.

“We see similarities, we see the common ground of humanity and we recognise our own spirit in another which also brings us closer. To have ‘Gully Boy’ recognised by BIFAN and by NETPAC is such a tremendous honour. One me and my crew will always be grateful for,” Akhtar said in a statement.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival 2019, featured Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

Last week, Akhtar was one of the Indian names to be invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) as a member of the institution, which conducts Academy Awards. (AGENCIES)