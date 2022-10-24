Grand Shobha Yatra of Lord Vishwakarma taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: On the eve of Vishwakarma Day, Pradesh Vishwakarma Sabha J&K today organized a grand ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Jammu City.

The ‘Shobha Yatra’ was flagged off by chairman of the Sabha Lakhpat Rai (retired DC) along with other prominent personalities including Rashpal Verma and Kuldeep Verma (ex-vice chairmen OBC Board), R L Chargotra (vice president AIBVMS) and Raj Kumar Tarkhan (Chairman JMC).

People from all parts of Jammu province including women and children participated in the ‘Shobha Yatra’. Chanting of ‘Jai Vishwakarma’ and singing of Bhajans on the slow moving cars and motorcycles added religious touch to the environment. Five ‘Jhankies’ travelled through the city roads passing through Canal Road, Jewel Chowk, Bikram Chowk, Satwari and culminated in the Vishwakarma Temple complex, Digiana, where a community langer was also arranged by the Sabha.

The ‘Shobha Yatra’ depicted various scenes of lord Vishwakarma like making of Trishul for Lord Shiva, Sudershan Chakra for Lord Krishna, making of Golden Lanka for Ravana, making of Ram Setu, etc The Yatra was greeted at various locations by other organizations which offered refreshments to the Yatra participants by installing stalls.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashi Verma (president) and Vijay Kumar (general secretary) of the Sabha said that Vishwakarma Day will be celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety in each Vishwakarma Temple on October 25 at RS Pura and the celebration shall continue upto October 30. They reiterated the demand of a Gazetted holiday on Vishwakarma Day.

They said that a virtual holiday has been existing since long on Vishwakarma Day. “Everyone including industrialists, saw mill owners, brick kilns, building material & marble dealers, political circles, mechanics, labour and artisans, Government departments like PDD, PHE & mechanical divisions, USIC Jammu University, IIIM and Hydel projects observe undeclared holiday on Vishwakarma Day,” they added.

Prominent among those who participated in the ‘Shoba Yatra’ include RK Chalotra (vice president), Charanjeet Chargotra, Vandana Sagar (women wing president), Captain Lal Chand, Ram Lal (Principal), Sham Chargotra, Balwant Kataria, Vinod Jaral, Rajinder Verma, Om Kataria, Jagdish Kargotra, Sham Chargotra, Joginder Paul, Gurmukh Singh (Digiana unit president), Bittu Verma (Bhagwati Nagar unit general secretary), Purshotam Chargotra (Mishriwala unit president), Inderjeet Dhiman, Joginder Angotra and representatives of all units of the Sabha from Jammu province.