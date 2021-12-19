Govt, PDD employees talks at 3 pm today

JAMMU, Dec 19: On behalf of the Govt, Divisional Commissioner Jammu has invited the employees of PDD who have gone on indefinite strike, for talks at 3:00 pm today, in the Div Com Office.

ADGP Jammu Zone, M.D. JPDCL & JPTCL shall participate in the talks; in order to break the logjam in the best interest of public amidst the ongoing winter season & Covid pandemic situation, tweets Office of the Joint Director Information Jammu.