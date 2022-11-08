Govt Orders Transfer Of 4 JKAS Officers

JAMMU, Nov 8: The Government on Tuesday ordered transfer of four JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Gopal Singh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Katra Development Authority, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Rachna Sharma, JKAS, Collector, 220KV Power Development Department, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Jammu (South), against an available vacancy.

Vishal Singh Parihar, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Kathua, on full time basis.

Pawan Kumar Goswami, JKAS, Collector, Land Acquisition, Northern Railways, Udhampur/Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur.