Govt needs to take up racial discrimination against Indians in UK

NEW DELHI: Raising concerns over the racial discrimination against the Indians in United Kingdom(UK), BJP lawmaker Ashwin Vaishnaw on Monday said that the Government needs to take up the issue with the UK government.

Speaking during ‘Zero Hour’ in the Upper House on racism in UK, Mr Vaishnaw said that elected Oxford Student Union President Rashmi Sawant was cyber bullied to resign. “Hindu religious beliefs of her parents were also highlighted. This happened in Oxford University,” he said.

Citing the example of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, he said, “If such racial discrimination still exists at such high levels, what about the lower levels? The condition of migrants is also not hidden, we are a country with large diaspora in the UK. The era of colonialism is over, they have to change”, he added.

Responding to the issue, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, “As a friend of the UK we have strong ties with that country. We will monitor and take up the matter when required. We always take up the issue of racism and other forms of intolerance”, he added.

Earlier, during ‘Zero Hour’, BJP Member from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba demanded that the Government set up of special task force to preserve historical monuments in Manipur while BJD Member Prasanta Nanda batted for classical status to Odissi music.

Congress lawmaker Phulo Devi Netam, while raising the issue of lack of proper housing facilities for Central armed Police Force’s jawans, demanded more housing facilities for them in Delhi and other cities. “While they have to vacate the official accommodation in Delhi after getting posted outside, the employees of the Ministries if posted outside retain the official accommodations”, she said.

Speaking on the plight of the CAPF jawans, she further said that because of their field postings in places like Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas, they cannot take their families along and are forced to leave them behind in Delhi or other places for their children’s education.

She also asked the Government to waive off the penalty incurred due to overstay in the official accommodations which sometimes goes up to Rs 28,000 and the jawans should be provided such accommodation for minimum six years, she added.