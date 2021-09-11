Govt ends service of over 900 ICDS Helpers, Supervisors appointed illegally

‘No action taken against field officers, workers aghast’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: In a major decision, the J&K Government has ordered immediate disengagement of over 900 Helpers to Supervisors which it said have been engaged beyond the competence of various field functionaries of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in J&K even as no action has been initiated against the officers responsible.

The decision-even as the wages of these workers continue to remain pending-has been taken in a meeting held in August under the Chairmanship of Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan.

In the said meeting, it was decided that 918 Helpers to Supervisors will be disengaged as they have been appointed by various officials without getting any sanction.

In this regard, a letter written by the Government directed the Mission Director, ICDS J&K to immediately initiate the disengagement process.

“I am directed to convey the decision taken in a meeting…on 27-08-2021, where among others it was decided that 918 helpers to supervisors who have been engaged unauthorizedly by field functionaries of ICDS J&K…without any sanctioned posts need to be immediately disengaged,” a letter with Excelsior reads.

The Government has asked the Mission Director, ICDS J&K to disengage the helpers to supervisors with effect from 01-09-2021.

“Further directions as already conveyed by the Hon’ble Advisor (F) and the Administrative Secretary in the meeting, be reiterated to filed agencies, that if any officer/official continues their services beyond 31-08-2021, he/she shall be personally responsible for payment of their dues and necessary disciplinary action shall be initiated against such officer/ official,” the letter adds.

Later, the Mission Director, ICDS J&K in a letter that has been written to District Programme Officers across J&K has directed them to carry out the process of disengagement without any further delay, while warning of consequences if the services of these workers continue any further.

Meanwhile, scores of Helpers of Supervisors today appeared in the Press Enclave and held a protest demonstration against the Government’s move of disengaging them after years of service.

“They have not even given us a notice period before going ahead with the disengagement, even as the wages for the 3 years is still lying pending-it is nothing, but sheer injustice with us,” Nuzhat, general secretary J&K Helpers to Supervisors Association said.

J&K president for ICDS Supervisors Union and Chairperson JKSEWWA, Abida War told EXCELSIOR that the decision has been taken after a gap of years and the brunt of it is to be faced by the workers while demanding action against the officials who issued illegal engagement orders to these workers.

“The decision is too late because so many women who were working had left their studies for the job. Those officials who issued illegal engagement orders to these workers should be brought to book,” she said, adding that the Government must look for ways to accommodate these helpers who have been left in the lurch.

While confirming the move of disengagement, the Mission Director, ICDS J&K Rubina Kousar told Excelsior that taking note of frequent protests of these workers demanding the release of their wages, the matter was taken up with the Government and it came to the fore that they have been engaged without any sanction, budget, prompting the Government to take the decision.