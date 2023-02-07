Govt Dispenses With NoC From DIC Etc For Joining Govt Services To Promote Self Employment By Youth

JAMMU, Feb 7: The Government on Tuesday ordered dispensing with the condition requiring production of NoC from Deputy Director, Employment and General Manager, DIC for joining the Government Service.

All Government orders relating to appointments set out various condition as a condition precedent for joining in the Government Service and among others requires production of certificates from the concerned (Deputy Director, Employment and General Manager, DIC) to the effect that no loan under self employment scheme has been taken by the appointed.

“It has been seen that a vast number of youth do not take up self employment opportunities on offer in the various Government Sponsored /Self Employment Schemes under which banks provide credit on easy terms and/or where Government subsidy is also available for setting up the businesses/trade as they believe that they may not be able to liquidate loan liabilities to become eligible for Government employment in case they are subsequently selected,” reads a government circular.

“This has acted as a significant disincentive for them to take up self employment as a viable livelihood option under various Government Sponsored/ Self Employment Schemes, besides adversely impacting the uptake of these schemes in J&K,” the circular noted. Consequently, it said, the matter has been examined in consultation with Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs. “It has emerged that there is no legal bar in dispensing with the condition and substituting it with the (new) condition, which would not only promote self employment activities, but also guard against any possible loan default in J&K”.

The fresh conditions provide that if the candidate has taken loan for self employment from

DIC/Employment Department, to be ascertained from the District Industries Centre (DIC) and District Employment & Counseling Centre of the domicile District, he/she shall relinquish the proprietorship of unit/enterprise and also stakes, if any, in such self-employment unit/ enterprise before joining the Government service.”He/she shall be required to repay the entire loan liability

in suitable EMIs to be worked out by the DDO concerned from his/her salary ” the circular reads, adding, “DDO concerned shall obtain an affidavit from the concerned appointee regarding both relinquishment of proprietorship and stakes, if any, in such a self-employment unit/enterprise and recovery to be made and also personally monitor its recovery.”

Accordingly, the government said that it has been decided that the condition, provided earlier, shall henceforth cease to be the part of the conditions prescribed in the appointment orders for joining the Government service and shall instead be replaced with the fresh conditions.