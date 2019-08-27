Govt denies report of shifting Omar, Mehbooba to their residences

A news item has appeared stating that J&K Governor, Shri Satya Pal Malik has told ex-Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Ms. Mehbooba Mufti who are presently under detention, that they would be shifted to their residences provided they don’t make any statements in the Valley against abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the State.

It is clarified that this news item is completely false and baseless. The Governor, J&K is not involved in the detention or release of any person and such decisions are taken by the local Police Administration. The Governor has had no communication with these leaders. Raj Bhavan, J&K condemns the spreading of such incorrect and unverified news.