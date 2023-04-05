Govt Defers Restructuring Of Public Works (R&B) Department Till Further Orders

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, April 5: The Jammu And Kashmir Government on Wednesday deferred till further orders restructuring of the Public Works (R&B) Department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalization of jurisdiction of its subordinate and field offices by making them co-terminus with territorial limits of divisions, districts and blocks of the Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is hereby ordered that the restructuring of the Public Works (R&B) Department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalization of jurisdiction(s) ordered in terms in Government Order No. 22-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated 06.01.2023 is hereby deferred till further orders,” reads a government order.

