Govt Announces Summer Vacation Upto Primary Level From June 26

SRINAGAR, Jun 25: The authorities here on Sunday preponed summer vacation for pre primary and primary classes of all government and private educational institutions of Kashmir and ordered that the holidays shall now begin from June 26.

The decision by Directorate of School Education Kashmir comes a day after the government announced 10 days summer vacation for all government and private educational institutions in Kashmir upto class 12th from July 01 to July 10 of 2023.

“In continuation to this Office Order no. 159-DSEK of 2023, dated 24.06.2023, and considering the consistent rise in temperature, the summer vacations for pre-primary and primary classes of all government and recognized private schools shall commence from 26th June, 2023,” the DSEK order read.