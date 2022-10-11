Govt accords sanction to shifting of CD hospital to GB Panth hospital

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday accorded sanction to be the shifting of the CD hospital to GB Panth hospital after assessing functionality of all vital aspects.

According to an order issued by Principal Medical College Srinagar, CD hospital shall be utilized as infectious disease hospital.

“Consequent upon the shifting of GB Panth Hospital to newly constructed 500 bedded Children Hospital Bemina vide Govt. Order No. as mentioned in the reference above, sanction is hereby accorded to the shifting of entire CD Hospital to GB Panth Hospital Sonwar Srinagar after assessing the functionality of all vital aspects by Medical Superintendent Chest Disease Hospital and HOD Pulmonary & Respiratory Medicine Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar,” reads the order.

It reads that the existing Chest Diseases Hospital shall be utilised as communicable or Infectious Diseases Hospital and in the later stage may be kept for Drug De-Addiction centre also, if need arises. (KNO)