Government says it will cut 1,200 funded university places

UNITED KINGDOM, Jan 21:At least 1,200 funded university places will be cut in Scotland, the finance secretary has confirmed, reports BBC News.

Shona Robison said the government could not afford to continue financing additional places created during the pandemic. She told members of the Scottish parliament that no decision has yet been made on further reductions after the government announced a £28.5 million (US$36 million) reduction in university funding.

The Conservatives said it was a “hammer blow” to universities and students. During her budget statement in December, Robison told members of the Scottish Parliament she was “protecting free tuition and driving forward our commitment to widening access”. However, documents published alongside the draft Scottish Budget in December included a 6% funding cut for higher education “to support delivery of core teaching activities”. It said additional savings are “to be made in the [higher education] sector including from reducing first-year university places”. (agencies)