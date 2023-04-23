Government “Considering” Situation Following Poonch Terror Attack: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Apr 22: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Government is “considering” the situation after the Poonch terror attack.

“We have been discussing the Poonch attack and considering the conditions there,” said MoS Jitendra Singh.

“The way the unprecedented development happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years is exemplary. In terms of national security, earlier we use to depend on arms imported from foreign countries but now, instead of importing, our export of arms has increased six times,” added the MoS. (Agencies)