Rajeshwar Singh Posted As SSP CID Headquarters, Dawood Ayoub SP Handwara

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday transferred and posted Rajeshwar Singh, IPS, as Senior Superintendent of Police, CID Headquarters, J&K.

The newly posted SSP, as per the order, will act vice to Dawood Ayoub, as per an order.

Dawood Ayoub, Superintendent of Police, CID Headquarters J&K is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Handwara, relieving Shri Yougal Kumar, SP Kupwara of additional charge of the post.