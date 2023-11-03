JAMMU, Nov 3: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday transferred and posted Rajeshwar Singh, IPS, as Senior Superintendent of Police, CID Headquarters, J&K.
The newly posted SSP, as per the order, will act vice to Dawood Ayoub, as per an order.
Dawood Ayoub, Superintendent of Police, CID Headquarters J&K is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Handwara, relieving Shri Yougal Kumar, SP Kupwara of additional charge of the post.
Rajeshwar Singh Posted As SSP CID Headquarters, Dawood Ayoub SP Handwara
JAMMU, Nov 3: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday transferred and posted Rajeshwar Singh, IPS, as Senior Superintendent of Police, CID Headquarters, J&K.