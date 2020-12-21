Google partners Sheroes to support 500 rural women entrepreneurs

NEW DELHI: Google India on Monday said it has partnered with Sheroes to support 500 rural women entrepreneurs by connecting them with experts and enabling access to resources, guidance and mentorship.

Last year, the tech major had started a small pilot for an accelerator programme for 10 women entrepreneurs in rural India across its Internet Saathi network.

The programme centered around solving for basic business issues like customer acquisition, selling and marketing, digital presence, management and self confidence.

“Within three months, we saw a rise in confidence among the participants and the women went back and applied the learning to their businesses. 80 per cent of them started working on their digital presence and one of the participants had a working website within months,” Google India said in a statement.

Google has now joined hands with Sheroes to scale this to 500 rural women entrepreneurs by connecting them with experts, urban women entrepreneurs in the same or adjacent industries and enabling access to the right resources, guidance and mentorship over a six-month period, it added. (AGENCIES)