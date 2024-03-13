Gold Plunges Rs 400; Silver Plummets Rs 600

NEW DELHI, Mar 13: Gold prices plunged Rs 400 to Rs 65,950 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak trends in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 66,350 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also plummeted Rs 600 to Rs 75,300 per kg. In the previous close, it had settled at Rs 75,900 per kg.