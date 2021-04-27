Gold gains marginally; silver marches higher by Rs 255

NEW DELHI: Gold was marginally higher by Rs 69 to Rs 46,906 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,837 per 10 gram.

Silver also moved higher by Rs 255 to Rs 67,890 per kilogram from Rs 67,635 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,778 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.15 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,778 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices fluctuated in narrow range trading marginally down on firm dollar index,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Traders and investors are awaiting the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting which may keep mixed trade in precious metals, he added. (AGENCY)