Gold futures rise Rs 470 to Rs 72,767 per 10 gm

NEW DELHI, May 15: Gold price on Wednesday rose Rs 470 to Rs 72,767 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 470 or 0.65 per cent at Rs 72,767 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,040 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.