Gold falls Rs 265, silver drops Rs 323

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday dipped Rs 265 to Rs 46,149 per 10 grams, in line with a fall in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold closed at Rs 46,414 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 323 to Rs 61,653 per kg, from Rs 61,976 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 13 paise to 74.11 against the dollar in the opening trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,785 per ounce and silver also dipped marginally to USD 23.65 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded lower with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading 0.30 per cent down near USD 1,794 per ounce on Thursday.

“The dollar index traded firm by 0.13 per cent for the day which also added pressure on gold prices,” according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel. (agencies)