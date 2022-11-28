Gold falls by Rs 61; silver sheds Rs 146

New Delhi, Nov 28: Gold price slipped by Rs 61 to Rs 52,822 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in prices of the precious metal overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 52,883 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined by Rs 146 to Rs 61,855 per kg.

“A weaker rupee and strong physical demand following the marriage season supported limiting the fall of domestic gold prices,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,750.46 per ounce while silver was down at USD 21.25 per ounce.

“COMEX Gold fell as growing unrest in China over COVID zero controls strengthened the dollar. The haven demand has been seen after protests by Chinese people against COVID curbs,” Parmar said. (AGENCIES)