Gold declines Rs 320; silver gains marginally

New Delhi : Gold prices in the national capital declined by Rs 320 to Rs 45,867 per 10 grams on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,187 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained marginally by Rs 28 to Rs 68,283 per kg, from Rs 68,255 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,780 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.16 per ounce. (AGENCIES)