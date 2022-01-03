Gold declines by Rs 84; silver tumbles Rs 369

New Delhi, Jan 3: Gold price in the national capital on Monday dipped by Rs 84 to Rs 47,053 per 10 grams, in-line with decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 47,137 per 10 grams.

Silver also dipped by Rs 369 to Rs 61,037 per kg from Rs 61,406 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,823 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.11 per ounce.

Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,823 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded lower with stronger dollar and higher US bond yields,” HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said. (Agencies)