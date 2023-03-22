GMCs of Udhampur, Handwara get LoI for 100 MBBS seats for academic session 2023-24

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Mar 22: The Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of Udhampur and Handwara are expected to start their 1st batch of 100 MBBS students from the ensuing academic session as Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued Letter of Intent (LoI) for the same.

In two separate communiqués issued to Principals of GMC Udhampur and GMC Handwara, the MARB said their applications for starting of new Medical Colleges with annual intake of 100 MBBS students u/s 26 (1) (a) (b) and 28 (10 (2) and section 61 (2) of the NMC Act, 2019 for the academic year 2023-24 have been referred and their proposals to start academic session have been approved.

“The present proposal has been approved on the basis of an undertaking given by the Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir vide letter number HD/Plan/5/2022-02 dated 21st March, 2023 that all the infrastructure facilities, teaching and non-teaching faculties will be provided in the Medical College by the Government of J&K as per NMC norms,” read the NMC communiqué addressed to the Principal, GMC Udhampur. A similar communiqué was also issued to the Principal GMC Handwara.

The MARB sought undertakings/essential documents from the Principals of the two Colleges for issue of Letter of Permission for starting/increase in seats for the academic year 2023-24.

“The applicant should provide all infrastructural facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff building, equipment and hospital facilities as per National Medical Commission norms. No student should be admitted in the above courses till the formal permission of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB),” read the communiqués.

“The applicant (Medical College/institution governed by the State Government) is required to furnish an undertaking to provide funds in their budget till the facilities are fully provided in the new Medical College as per time bound programme indicated by them,” the MARB said in the communiqués and added that action to grant formal permission for starting academic classes for 100 MBBs seats will be initiated only on receipt of undertaking/compliance letter fulfilling the conditions as mentioned.