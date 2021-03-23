GMC Kathua hosts felicitation programme for COVID WARRIORS

KATHUA: The Department of Microbiology of GMC Kathua hosted a felicitation programme for COVID WARRIORS on completion of one year under the guidance of Head of Department, Dr. Natasha Kapahi. Worthy Principal Dr. Anjali Nadir Bhat was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The Covid Warriors of the College were appreciated for their selfless dedication shown towards providing utmost care to the patients of Covid-19 infection.

Dr. Anjali Nadir Bhat distributed mementos and certificate to the Covid warriors and encouraged them to continue serving the humanity with same zeal and determination. She lauded the efforts of Dr. Natasha Kapahi Head of department, Dr Amrish S. Kohli Covid Incharge, Mr Sorabh Singh Sambyal for carrying out the workings of the department with great dedication and being the pioneers for starting RT-PCR Laboratory in GMC Kathua and for handling the COVID pandemic efficiently. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anjali Nadir Bhat affirmed the contributions made by the covid warriors in tackling the pandemic situation with great efforts and ensured all possible help from the administration to the people of Kathua in near future if any such secondary covid wave emerges.

The dignitaries present on the occasion were Dr Chitra Vaishnavi, Medical superintendent, Associated Hospital GMC Kathua and heads of various department of the college including Administrative and Accounts section. Highlighting the scare and false notions about corona across the world, a skit was enacted by the staff of Microbiology Department. In the end, homage was paid to each and every health care worker who laid down their life fighting in corona pandemic by lighting a candle. Dr. Natasha Kapahi presented vote of thanks to everyone for making this programme a success.