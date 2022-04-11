Global exposure is helping Rohit Khosla excel in his entrepreneurial journey

There is a stark difference in the work cultures of different nations. Those who study this properly and come up with a unique approach comprising the best practices from each work culture have a great potential to make it big in the world of business. One such entrepreneur is Rohit Khosla, who has been traveling since he was very young. He says that his friends thought he was just enjoying blowing his parents’ money on traveling, but he was inclined towards business from a very young age.

It always intrigued Rohit to see the differences in business cultures and values when he regularly visited London and Dubai. This global exposure helped him develop a fair understanding of the business world. Rohit says that meeting and interacting with people and looking into the functioning of global businesses has taught him what business school education could not. He is a firm believer in the practical approach to learning and says that all aspiring businesspersons should focus on practical exposure.

Rohit’s journey to the top is an inspiration to the youth. He has achieved a lot in a short time and his persistence and determination have been instrumental in his success. Rohit takes pride in his strategic thinking abilities that have helped him grow into a successful businessman. He has sustained the competitive business world because of his out-of-the-box ideas and honest ways.

His roots in a successful business family have also helped Rohit learn about business. He is grateful to his family for their constant support and guidance. Rohit was also an exceptional student who secured admission to premier institutes solely based on his merit. He attended Shri Ram College of Commerce for B. Com (H) and Oxford University for an MBA. He has also completed certificate courses from Wharton Business School, Stanford University, London School of Economics, and Harvard Business school.

Rohit proudly says that people are jealous of his achievements, and he doesn’t mind that. People also think that Rohit is at an unfair advantage in the business space because of his family, but Rohit says that the only advantage he has derived is the guidance.

He has taken the family business to greater heights ever since he joined in 2014. R.K. International Group is a leading conglomerate in India and abroad. They operate in India, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa.

Rohit’s other ventures include Gulf Medical Centre, Khosla Transport Company, Gulf Visa Services, New Delhi Medical Centre, New Star Medical Centre, Khosla Travels Pvt. Ltd., Khosla Exim, and R.K. International Skill Development Centres.

Rohit advises the youth to strive for global exposure and make the best of practical knowledge, instead of focusing on theoretical knowledge.