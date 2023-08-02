Girdawar Placed Under Suspension At Jammu

JAMMU, Aug 2: In a resolute display towards zero tolerance on corruption in the delivery of public services, Girdawar, Vijay Kumar, has been placed under suspension for issuing fraudulent revenue extracts.

Following a revelation that mother-son duo in collusion with revenue officials, deceitfully not only sold a property to two different individuals in the Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu city but also raised bank loan against this sold out property, Anti-Corruption Bureau took note of this act.

After thorough investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau , it was found that the then Patwari now Girdwar, was issuing fards in collusion with the private beneficiaries.

This act also resulted in financial losses for both the buyers and the institutions involved in the transaction. An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat 2006, as well as Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the RPC. The Anti-Corruption Bureau’s inquiry has also prompted the initiation of a departmental action against the accused.