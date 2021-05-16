Germany calls for talks b/w Israel, Palestine

Berlin, May 16: Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday called for an end to the violence between the Israel and Palestine and urged them to resume talks on a two-state solution. “What is needed now is: 1. an end to the rocket attacks, 2. an end to the violence and 3. a return to talks between Israelis & Palestinians and on a two-state solution,” Maas tweeted, calling the situation “highly explosive” that can lead to unforeseeable consequences. Over the past 7 days, armed conflict between Israel and the Hamas-led militant groups have kept flaring up, marking the fiercest fighting between the two sides since 2014 that has killed more than 174 Palestinians and nearly 10 Israelis. (UNI)
