Fruit growers hail LG’s Sinha directive on facilitating movement of fruit trucks

Sopore, Jul 4: A day after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the authorities to facilitate movement of trucks laden with fresh fruit from Kashmir, fruit growers and dealers of the Valley on Monday welcomed the decision and expressed gratitude to the LG for passing the directions.

Sopore Fruit Mandi president, Fayaz Ahmad Malik while welcoming the decision said that the directions passed by LG Sinha should be implemented strictly on ground.

“We heaved a sigh of relief after LG himself intervened and passed directions to the authorities to facilitate movement of trucks laden with fruit,” he said.

He said the directive has provided relief to lakhs of fruit growers of Kashmir Valley.

“Our trucks are heading towards their respective destinations after LG Manoj Sinha’s intervention. We trust the government and its decisions are benefiting every class of society,” he added. Las week, fruit growers and dealers at Sopore staged a protest, alleging that their fruit-laden trucks were being stopped on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in view of the Amarnath Yatra, causing them immense losses.

On Sunday, LG Sinha directed the officials to ensure fruit growers, farmers and dealers transporting perishable items like fruits & vegetables do not face inconvenience on the national highway.

“It is top priority of the administration to streamline the traffic for both Yatris and traders of fruits & vegetables,” he said. (KNO)