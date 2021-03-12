Friday following Shab-e-Meraj observed across Kashmir

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Mar 12: The Friday following Shab-e-Meraj was today observed across Kashmir valley amid incessant rains and the COVID-19 scare while hundreds thronged Dargah Hazratbal.

Despite the rain and chilly winds, hundreds of people from various parts of Kashmir valley which included men, women and children were seen reaching Dargah Hazratbal to attend the Friday congregational prayers.

At Dargah Hazratbal, the Holy Relic of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was displayed for the devotees after every prayer that was held during the day. Emotional scenes were witnessed during the display of the Holy Relic when men, women were seen praying.

The major gatherings and the display of relics apart from Dargah Hazratbal was also reported from other parts of the Valley including Shehri Kalashpora, Jenab Sahab Soura, Khirram Sirhama and Kabamarg Anantnag where impressive gatherings were held and the faithful prayed for the peace and prosperity of the region.

Earlier, the management of Asaar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal had decided not to hold night-long prayers on the occasion due to the COVID-19 pandemic which otherwise remains to be a norm on the occasion.

The cancellation of the night-long prayers had evoked sharp criticism from the devotees who believed that the night-long prayers should be held, however, keeping in view the current state of the pandemic, the decision of not holding the night-long prayers was taken for the larger safety of the people.

On the occasion, detailed arrangements were made by the district administration of Srinagar along with Srinagar Municipal Corporation at Dargah Hazratbal as well as all the major mosques and shrines in Srinagar.

Detailed arrangements of security, medical, transport and water were made across all the major mosques and shrines that witness huge gatherings on the day across Kashmir.

Officials of the Srinagar administration told Excelsior that apart from other arrangements, the devotees were asked to adhere to the SOPs while they attended the Friday congregation, while the same was conveyed to the respective managements of the shrines as well as the mosques in Srinagar.

Also, the transport facility was made available by the Administration and several RTC buses were made to ply on major routes leading to Dargah Hazratbal.

Apart from that, many private buses were also made to ply on various routes exclusively for the devotees headed towards Hazratbal.

Notably, the display of the Holy Relic at Dargah Hazratbal will continue for tomorrow (Saturday) after every prayer of the day and people are expected to visit the shrine in good numbers.

To ensure the smooth operation of traffic throughout the day, the traffic department had already announced a detailed route plan for the day and had designated parking spots for the devotees reaching the shrine from all the parts of the Valley.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Apni Party (AP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other politicians had extended their greeting to the people on the occasion.