Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, avalanche warning issued

3 trains cancelled, 13 delayed in Jammu

Fayaz Bukhari/Gopal Sharma

SRINAGAR/ JAMMU, Jan 29: Higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall today, while the plains were lashed by rains, even as the minimum temperature settled above the freezing point at most places in the Valley, winter capital Jammu’s temperature reached closer to normal while three trains were cancelled and 13 others delayed due to fog in the northern region.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

The ski-resorts of Gulmarg and Gurez, and higher reaches of Kupwara in north Kashmir received fresh snowfall today. Sonamarg tourist resort in the Ganderbal district also received fresh snowfall.

Z-Gali, Furkiya and Sadna Top in Kupwara district received 25 inches, 19 inches and 18 inches of snowfall respectively. Gulmarg received 8 inches of snowfall. The authorities pressed men and machinery to clear off the snow from vital roadways.

The district administration in Bandipora ordered for closure of the road leading towards Gurez. “In view of recent snowfall and as recommended by Officer Commanding 56 RCC (GREF) C/O 56 APO vide letter number: 2048/SSC/BG/17/E2, dated 29.01.2024, Bandipora-Gurez road, shall remain closed for all types of vehicular movement, with immediate effect, till further orders”, read an order.

Authorities issued a “low danger” avalanche warning in the higher reaches of two districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) today said a “low danger” level avalanche is likely to occur at 2600 and 2800 metres above sea level in the higher reaches of Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders,” it said.

Parts of the Valley were lashed by intermittent rains. The overcast condition in the plains over the last few days have pushed the minimum temperatures above the freezing point in most parts of Kashmir.

Srinagar recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, Qazigund 2.0 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 0.5 degrees Celsius and Kupwara 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg registered a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius and was the only place in the valley that registered sub-zero night temperature.

Srinagar recorded a maximum of 10.1 degree Celsius temperature today which was 2.6 degree Celsius above normal, Qazigund 11.2 degree, Pahalgam 7.2, which is 2.3 degree Celsius above normal, Kupwara 5.8 degree Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 1.1 degree Celsius which is 0.6 degree Celsius above normal for the place during this time of the year.

The weatherman has predicted isolated to scattered light rain/snow over the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said there is a possibility of widespread light to moderate rain or snow over the next two days.

Meanwhile, Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius and minimum 9.3 degrees, which are very closer to the normal on Monday. However, during the day, the weather remained partially cloudy.

Katra Mata Vaishnodevi recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6 degree C and minimum 9.0 degrees, Bhaderwah town a maximum temperature of 14.6 and minimum 3.2 degrees, Batote maximum 14.0 and minimum 5. 1 deg C while Banihal town a maximum temperature of 14.6 degrees and minimum 4.0 degrees C today.

A MeT official has predicted possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/ lightning in plains of Jammu division with light snowfall over higher reaches and moderate snowfall over isolated higher places in Banihal, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar during January 30-31 and February 3-4

An official spokesman at Jammu Airport said that three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of IndiGo, were delayed at Jammu Airport due to poor visibility and fog in some parts of northern region.

A northern Railways spokesman said that three trains were cancelled while 13 other delayed today at Jammu station due to fog in the northern region. He said Jhelum Express up and down (11077/11078) and Humsafar trains were cancelled today.

He further disclosed that Muri Express was late by 7 hours, Shalimar Express by 5 hours; Puja Exp, Malwa Exp, Sealdah, Super Fast, Himgiri, Hemkund, Uttar S Kranti, Jammu Mail and MCMT-Bhavnagar Express by two hours while Shri Shakti and Rajdani arrived one hour late at Jammu today.