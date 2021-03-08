Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, rains lash Valley

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Mar 8: Gulmarg and upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while rains lashed the Valley today bringing the temperature down in the region.

The higher reaches of Kashmir including Gurez, Karnah, Sonamarg, Drass, Gulmarg and other areas received fresh snowfall today. Gulmarg received around two feet of snowfall with intermittent rainfall in the Valley.

A Meteorological official said that there is a possibility of improvement in weather conditions from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening.

He said the two-day wet spell would begin again on Thursday, saying that on Saturday, the weather conditions as per the forecast will improve.

He said that the frequent wet spell is expected in Kashmir in the next coming days.

The rains and snow in Kashmir brought the mercury down here in Srinagar and elsewhere.

The MeT official said that Srinagar received 3.2mm of rain even as it recorded a low of 5.8 degree Celsius against 7.0 degree Celsius the previous night. The temperature was 2.5 degree Celsius above normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.8 degree Celsius against 4.3 degree Celsius the previous night and received 1.4mm of rain during the time. The mercury settled at minus 1.4 degree Celsius against 3.2 degree Celsius the earlier night at Pahalgam while the famous resort received 0.6mm rain.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.9 degree Celsius against 3.6 degree Celsius the previous night while it received 3.6mm of rain.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.6 degree Celsius in Kupwara against 5.2 degree Celsius the previous night while the north Kashmir district received 0.6mm rain.

In Gulmarg, the temperature settled at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

And at least eight shops, one of them housing a kerosene depot, were gutted along with seven emptied rooms and a Patwar Khana in a fire triggered by lightning storm in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district last night.

The Fire and Emergency Department said that a massive fire was set off by the lightning storm in an old building housing eight shops in ground floor, seven empty rooms besides a Patwar Khana in its first floor at Rafiabad area of the district.