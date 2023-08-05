Fourth Anniversary Of Article 370 | Common Citizen Living Freely, Biggest Change In J&K: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that after four years of the abrogation of Article 370, people of UT are living a peaceful live as ‘peaceful atmosphere prevails in the region’ while youth have got wings to fly on their choicest routes.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to KICC Srinagar in connection with the distribution of certificates to BSE Trained candidates, appointment letters to Anganwadi Workers and Special aids to specially abled persons, the LG said that today every citizen of J&K is living in peace. “Street protests, closure of schools, colleges for 150 days a year, stone pelting and separatism have ended. Today, youth are going home late at night while holding a guitar and after spending quality time on the riverfront,” the LG said. On August 5, 2019, Centre scrapped the special status of erstwhile J&K state and sliced it into two UTs—Ladakh and J&K. “Earlier, there was a time when people were seen rushing towards their homes soon after sunset. Today people spend time outside in markets and parks.”

He said that the biggest change is visible on the ground as people are living freely after so many decades. “Pakistan backed propaganda has failed on ground and everyone is enjoying the peace. I believe this is the biggest achievement even though this is a beginning,” he said.

He said under the mission youth, J&K administration has tied up with the Mumbai Stock Exchange to provide more opportunities to youth of the UT to excel in various fields. “Today, hundreds of youth are shaping their future. We have provided an ample platform to youth to showcase their talent and shine in various fields,” the LG said. (KNO)