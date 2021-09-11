Baby Among 4 Persons Killed, 4 Others Rescued After Car Falls In Canal In Jammu

JAMMU, Sep 11: Four persons including a 2-month-old baby and her 2-year-old sister were among four persons killed while as many persons were rescued after a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

They said late last night, one Maruti car (JK02AC-7169) driven by one Ganesh Kumar of Bahadurpur Arnia with seven other persons on board, fell into a canal near Dak Banglaw Marallian in Mran Sahib.

Four persons— Ganesh Kumar , his wife Kanchana, Menu Kumari wife of Kamal Kumar and her son Sushant were rescued while bodies of Kewal Krishan (60) and his wife Surjeet Kumari were retrieved by team of SDRF and others rescuers who rushed to spot soon after the accident, they said.

Later body of 2-month-old Paranshi daughter of Kamaljeet was recovered while her sister Manshi is missing and feared dead.

A police officer confirmed the death of the four persons and rescuing of as many others in the accident. He said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up. (Agencies)