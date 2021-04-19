Four EMRS being opened in J&K, teaching staff to be recruited by NTA

SRINAGAR: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India (GoI) intends to open four Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the Jammu and Kashmir for which recruitment of teaching staff will be done by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Only Jammu and Kashmir Domicile can apply for recruitment against the teaching staff posts, officials said.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Tribal Affairs, J&K Government Dr Shahid Choudhary in a tweet said “ Tribal Affairs Deptt intends to operationalise 4 Model Residential Schools this year. Here’s recruitment notice for teaching staff to be selected through National Testing Agency (NTA). J&K domicile. Last date 30 April”.

Officials said the EMRS is a residential cum boarding school established to promote education in all areas and habitations in the country.

EMRSs was established under The Ministry of Tribal Affairs with the objective to provide quality primary, secondary and senior secondary level education to Scheduled Tribes children in remote areas to enable them to access the best opportunities in education.

They said EMRS recruitment 2021 will fill up 3400 teaching staff in its various branches in association with Central and State Governments in the country. The EMRS recruitment of the teaching staff includes posts like Principal, Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teacher teaches (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). These posts are state specific and the candidate should have a domicile certificate of the State from where he or she is applying. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conducting teaching staff selection.

They said the online window starts from April 1, 2021 and ends on April 30, 2021 for filling 3400 vacancies, they said. (AGENCY)