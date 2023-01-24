Founder Chairman, MSME Development Forum Meets LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, January 24: Rajnish Goenka, Founder Chairman, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Forum met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan today.

Rajnish Goenka, accompanied by the office bearers of the organisation apprised the Lt Governor on the achievements with regard to promotion of MSMEs of J&K after the 8th India International MSME Start-up Expo & Summit held in New Delhi last year. The delegation also briefed him on the preparation and focus areas of the upcoming 9th India International MSME Start-up Expo & Summit.

The Lt Governor while interacting with Sh Goenka and the officer bearers of MSME-DF assured of all support from the UT administration in their endeavours of promoting MSME, start-ups of J&K.