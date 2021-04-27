Forty-four passengers airlifted between Kargil & Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Even though the national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir was through for one-way traffic, authorities airlifted 44 passengers on Tuesday between border town of Kargil and Srinagar.

The highway reopened on Monday after remaining closed for about four months due to accumulation of snow and avalanches.

Chief coordinator Kargil courier Er Aamir Ali said today 44 passengers were airlifted in the courier service.

He said six passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar in AN 32 Kargil courier. Similarly 38 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil, he added.

Er Ali said 62 passengers airlifted yesterday.

He said 19 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Jammu and 43 passengers from Jammu to Kargil.

Several thousand passengers were airlifted between Kargil, Leh, Srinagar, Jammu and Chandigarh during this winter when the Srinagar-Leh remained closed since January Ist due to accumulation of snow and landslides.

A traffic police official said that today one-way traffic will ply from Kargil in the UT to Srinagar. However, vehicles will be allowed to leave Meenmarg between 0700 hrs to 1100 hrs only, he said adding no vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.