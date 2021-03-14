Former Ministers, ex-MLA, SPF call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 14: Former Ministers, Ex MLA and a delegation of Sikh Progressive Front called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here today.

Former MoS, Pawan Gupta met Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to augmentation of water supply, better road connectivity with widening of major roads, construction of new bus Stand at Udhampur, restructuring of Udhampur Town for better mobility and reducing congestion in busy markets, establishment of Solid Waste Management plan, Sports stadium at Udhampur, and establishment of Manufacturing and IT industries, besides other issues of public importance.

Similarly, former Minister, Sham Choudhary apprised the Lt Governor about various welfare issues of farmers of border villages in Suchetgarh Sector. He discussed with the Lt Governor difficulties faced by farmers for cultivating the land beyond fencing. He also urged the Lt Governor for timely desilting of irrigation canals in Suchetgarh Sector so that the water of the canals could reach the tail end. The issue of strengthening mobile network was also raised during the meeting.

Later, ex-MLA, Qamar Choudhary called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about the issues of Daily wagers of PDD and PHE departments, Anganwadi centres. He also demanded for the release of funds for tribal villages.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the issues presented by the visiting ex legislators. The Lt Governor assured that all issues would be taken up meticulously for early redressal and genuine demands would be looked into earnestly.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sikh Progressive Front led by its President Balvinder Singh met the Lt Governor and presented various welfare issues of Sikh Community of the UT.

The members of the delegation put forth the demands pertaining to relief compensation for Sikh migrants, promotion of Punjabi language in the UT, implementation of Anand Marriage Act, Minority Commission in the UT and installation of statute of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Kunjwani.

While interacting with the members of the delegation, the Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is working with the agenda of holistic development of all the sections of the UT. He said that the Government is committed to promoting the Punjabi language in the UT.