Former legislators call on LG, highlight issues of public importance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Former Legislators along with public delegations called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to highlight important issues of public welfare and development in their respective areas, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Former MLC, Surinder Choudhary along with a delegation of border dwellers and Tribals of Nowshera & Sunderbani area met the Lt Governor. They projected issues pertaining to the construction of individual/community border bunkers to safeguard lives of the people from cross border shelling; holding special police recruitment from the border villages; opening of Kendriya Vidyalaya/Army School; widening of internal roads in Nowshera/Sunderbani, besides construction of bridge at Rajpur Bhata under GREF.

The former legislator also drew Lt Governor’s attention towards the upgaradation of infrastructure at Sub-district hospital which caters the need of entire border belt and giving fillip to border tourism in Nowshera and Sunderbani areas.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the delegation observed that the present Government is committed towards inclusive development and the welfare of the people. He assured them that all their genuine issues would be taken up for early redressal.

Similarly, former MLA Ramnagar, Ranbir Singh Pathania met the Lt Governor and projected various issues of public importance, besides congratulating the UT administration for having initiated revolutionary reforms and people friendly administrative measures in J&K.

He highlighted the need for formulation of a special scheme for nurturing the tourism potential of Ramnagar. He also sought upgradation of Floriculture Park at Mansar & Rani Park, Ramnagar; completion of Bindraban Park Project at Ramnagar, start of work on Shaheed Rajeshwar Singh Park, Dehari and installation of statue of Raja Ram Singh at Rani Park, Ramnagar; creation of a national highway from Sudh Mahadev up to Ramnagar, besides calling for immediate repair of various important roads and bridges in Ramnagar, among other issues.

The Lt Governor took note of the issues and assured redressal of genuine demands. He further urged Pathania to continue working towards empowering the common masses.

Meanwhile, former MLC, Charanjeet Singh Khalsa along with a Sikh delegation called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the implementation of relief and rehabilitation of measures recommended by the DRPSC on Home Affairs, GoI; inclusion of 5300 left out families under financial package for refugees of 1947; grant of proprietary rights of small plots of land in the camps/bastis on which the displaces families have constructed pakka houses; Preservation & improvement of Sikh heritage sites across the UT; construction of Modern residential Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Memorial Public School Nowshera, among other issues of the Sikh community.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation to review their genuine issues for early redressal and urged the former legislator to continue his sustained efforts towards the welfare of the people.

Similarly, another delegation from Rajouri, led by former minister, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali called on the Lt Governor and put forth their concerning issues.

The delegation submitted a memorandum of demands including the construction of Rajnagar Budhal to Shopian Road; upgradation of PHC Budhal and constructing a Trauma Centre in view of the central location of Rajouri, Ramban, and Reasi Highway; Sanctioning of Kendriya Vidhalaya; Upgradation of Road network, besides bringing entire Pir Panjal Range on the tourism map, among other issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them to review all their genuine issues and demands so that effective measures could be taken for their welfare in the right earnest.

Later, a delegation of Dental Surgeon Association led by its President, Dr. Rahul Koul met the Lt Governor and discussed several issues.

The Lt Governor while interacting with members of the delegations observed that the Government is working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development for the upliftment of all the sections of the society, besides safeguarding the rights of the people of J&K.