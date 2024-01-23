Former High Court Judge Justice Muzaffar Hussain Bereaved

Srinagar, Jan 23: Raja Begum, the mother of former Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and former Chairperson of the Fee Fixation Committee Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar, passed away after a brief illness in Srinagar.

Family sources said the deceased was suffering from minor ailments for some time and breathed her last on Sunday.

A large number of people attended her funeral at Naz Colony Pantha Chowk Srinagar. The body of the deceased was later taken to her ancestral home town Kadipora Anantnag for burial.

According to the family, the Fatiha Khawani will be held at her graveyard , Kadipora Anantnag, at 9 am, On Wednesday, while a special religious meeting will be held at her Pantah Chowk, residence in the afternoon.

Renowned legal experts, judges and employees of the judiciary, religious and social personalities have expressed their condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.