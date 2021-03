SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Mir Nasrullah passed away at his Srinagar residence on Wednesday.

He is 95 and is survived by daughter Dr Rubeena and son Mir Amanullah. Son-in-law of former Prime Minister Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, said Mir Nasrullah was not keeling well for the past few months. He was laid to rest this evening. (AGENCIES)