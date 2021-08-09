Foreigners Now Can Get Vaccinated In India, Register Via CoWIN

NEW DELHI, August 9: Foreign nationals can now get vaccinated in India, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced today on Twitter.

The foreign nationals can use their passport as an identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal. Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination, a release by the health ministry said.

The health ministry said that it was important to vaccinate the large number of foreign population that resides in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of Covid-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons.

This initiative will ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India, the ministry said.

“It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons residing in India. It will also ensure overall safety from further transmission of COVID-19 virus,” the ministry added in the release.

The centre is currently running national vaccination programme to vaccinate all above the age of 18. As on 9th August, 2021, India has administered more than 51 crore vaccine doses across the country. (Agencies)