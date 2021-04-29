Flood control measures to safeguard AIIMS, Jammu approved

Boundary wall to be built on Devak river

JAMMU: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here today under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded approval to the construction of protection bund on river Devak along the boundary wall of the AIIMS, Vijaypur by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

The flood protection project will be completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs. 27.90 crore and will safeguard the AIIMS infrastructure from damages in the event of a flood.

The protection works will include flood protection works between Railway Bridge and NH bridge (650 metre), and downstream of NH bridge to village Tarapur, (2.22 kms) besides construction of 12 metre spur along the left and right bank of river Devak and construction of 3 diversion channels.