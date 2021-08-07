Flipkart partners with Himachal Pradesh local artisans, weavers

Shimla : E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with handicraftsand-handloom-corporation-ltd-hpshhcl” Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd (HPSHHCL) to bring local artisans, weavers, handicraft and handloom makers into the e-commerce fold. The partnership comes as National Handloom’s Day is observed on Saturday to celebrate and honour India’s rich community of handloom weavers. Under the Flipkart Samarth programme, the partnership will enable Himachal Pradesh’s master craftsmen, weavers, and artisans to showcase their hallmark products and provide them with market access training and support. (Agencies)