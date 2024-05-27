Fire Engulfs Forest Belt In Jammu And Kashmir’s Rajouri

RAJOURI/POONCH, May 27: A massive blaze erupted in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

The fire broke out in the Bathuni forest belt late on Sunday, engulfing seven to eight acres and causing severe damage to trees and wildlife, they said.

The Forest Protection Force launched an extensive firefighting operation that continued through the night.

By Monday, the flames had been brought under control, the officials said.