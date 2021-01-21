Fire At Serum Institute, Covishield Production Won’t Be Hit: Reports

Pune/ Delhi: A fire broke out today at the Serum Institute of India in Pune at a facility, which is under construction. It is unlikely to affect the production of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine developed by the SII in partnership with the Oxford University and British-Swedish pharma firm AstraZeneca.

Massive efforts are on to put out the blaze.

The Serum Institute of India, which prides itself as “the world’s largest vaccine maker”, is spread over 100 acres in Pune.

Manjari, the complex where the fire broke out, is a few minutes drive from the production facility, as per sources. It is believed to be a part of a Special Economic Zone.

About eight-nine buildings are being constructed at the Manjari complex to deal with the future pandemics.

Visuals showed huge plumes of smoke billowing out of the buildings. “There were four people inside the building.. We have rescued three so far although large smoke is hampering the work of bringing the fire in control,” a fire office said.