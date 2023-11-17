FICCI Ladies Organization’s JKL Chapter delegation calls on Lt Governor

Jammu : A delegation of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Chapter of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) led by its Chairperson Ms Varuna Anand, called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor on the various initiatives of their organisation. They also presented a painting from the Art Camp organised by FLO at Octroi Post Suchetgarh Border.

The Lt Governor commended the efforts of the FLO and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.