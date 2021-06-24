“Facts we must know” of Emergency

Ramesh Arora

On 01.01.1976 I was served an order issued by the then District magistrate Jammu Ashok Kumarorder No. 208-D of 1975 -76 Dated 01-01-1976 issued where in he recorded his satisfaction in Para 2nd of order.

“Now, therefore, on consideration I am satisfied the detention of the aforesaid person (Ramesh Arora) is necessary in dealing effectively with the emergency in respect of which proclamation referred to sub section (1) of section 16 (A) of the maintenance of internal security act 1971, has been issued, I do hereby make a declaration to this effect as required under sub section (3) of the said section”.

This order was served on the same day 02-01-1976 as order was signed on 02-01-1976 I was arrested rather was already in police custody at Pacca Danga Police Station, Jammu as Jail Baro Call was given by RSS and 7 persons with me courted arrest.

We need not to discuss the word “satisfaction” issued by District Magistrate it was not that we were disturbing internal security but it was a fact that we have challenged the declaration of emergency imposed in the country. And the fact, that emergency was illegal is now also endorsed by Hon’ble High Court of Rajasthan in a judgement challenging the order of stopping of pension issued in favour of (Emergency fighter) Loktantra Sanani by the Govt. i.e. who fought for democracy. After imposition of emergency during 1975-1977. Orissa High Court, Karnataka High Court and other took the same view on emergency and declared it illegal.

We all were informed by RSS leadership at Rohatak Haryana on 26th June 1975 that all should leave the station and avoid arrest and further course of action will be informed as emergency was imposed by Smt. Indira Gandhi after verdict came against her by Allahabad High Court. We all were in OTC officer training camp of RSS. Now It is termed as Sang Shiksha Varg.

Forcefully Nasbandi was done in many parts of country and even just married and unmarried were forced and Nasbandi was done. Press was stopped to write anything against emergency or about any action of Government due to press censorship.

In Jammu and Kashmir Govt. Was led by Sheikh Mohd. Abdullah as Chief Minister who was installed as Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir after replacing Congress CM Mir Qasim in 1975. This action of Congress was also against democracy.

150 persons were detained under MISA at special jail at Canal Road at present Hqrs. of Traffic Police. Dr. OP Mangi. Master Daya Singh MLA, Davinder Shastri, Ramesh Arora, Chander Mohan Sharma, Ashok Khajuria, Sahminder Kumar, Chaman Lal Gupta, Surinder Kumar, Ramesh Pappa, Suresh Chander Anand, Satish Sethi, Sat Paul Singh, Ved Parkash Grover, Sat Pal Grover and many more attested under MISA.

Police was searching manual folding press which we used for printing during emergency, it was more than RDX for Police. Many workers like Onkar Arora, Ashok Kumar, vijay Kumar were tortured and chopped nails and beaten mercilessly. I was made incharge of that printing press.

After arrest, we were not allowed to go out from police station room for bathroom and latrine and even human waste was not removed from Police Lockup for 14 days and all were compelled to take meals in the same room. We were harassed to maximum. It was an impression that Sheikh Mohd. Abdullah did not follow line of Congress and he has not enforced emergency fully but fact was otherwise as said. Avinash Kumar and Surinder Tomar both from Delhi were leading the RSS as Parcharak.

But it is a fact that Rishi Kumar Koushal former MLA was close to Sheikh Mohd. Abdullah and got released all MISA persons 10 days prior to the day when others were released in rest of the country.

Janta party was formed and Jai Parkash Narain was given power to finalize name of Prime Minister of the country and Indira Gandhi was defeated in election and Raj Narain won the after defeating Indira Gandhi.

Babu Jagjeevan Lal former Defence Minister with many other joined Janta Party. These facts must be known to present leadership and pubic in general. Black Day of emergency spoiled the life of many.

There was no Vakil, Dalil and appeal against emergency. New chapter opposition led government started in 1977 and the Congress lost battle.

We pledge to save democracy. Many states including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pardesh, Utter Pardesh, Jharkhand etc are paying pension and other benefits to Loktantra Sanani and only Jammu and Kashmir and Congress led governments are not doing so. This pension was stopped in few states but courts have released the same and declared that no state should stop the extension of benefits given to persons who fought for democracy as it was black day in democratic history and the action was against the constitution.

Jammu & Kashmir Governor must take a positive note and must fix pension for Loktantra Sanani in Jammu and Kashmir state also.

(The author is former MLC)